Bomb threat on domestic flight in India's Mumbai turns out to be hoax

Xinhua) 10:40, January 15, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A bomb threat on a domestic flight in India's financial capital Mumbai turned out to be a hoax, officials said Tuesday.

Officials said the flight from Goa to Mumbai belonging to private airline IndiGo was taken to the isolation bay immediately on Monday night after a note was found onboard the plane with the message about the purported bomb threat.

Local media reports quoting officials said an emergency was declared at the Mumbai airport at around 10:30 p.m. (local time) on Monday after the information about the bomb threat.

"After landing at the Mumbai airport, the aircraft operating the flight 6E 5101 was taken to an isolation bay and all passengers safely disembarked," an airline spokesperson in a statement to local media on Tuesday said. "All standard operating procedures were followed and the aircraft was positioned back to the terminal post clearance from relevant authorities."

The emergency was later withdrawn after one hour.

It was not known how many passengers were on the flight.

