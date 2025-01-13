Sri Lankan navy apprehends 2 Indian fishing boats

Xinhua) 13:02, January 13, 2025

COLOMBO, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan navy seized two Indian fishing boats that were poaching in Sri Lankan waters on Saturday night and arrested eight Indian fishermen, the navy said in a press statement on Sunday.

The boats were seized off the seas north of Mannar, in Sri Lanka's Northern Province, the navy said.

The navy said they conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

The Sri Lankan Navy has seized 03 Indian fishing boats and 18 Indian fishermen so far this year for illegally fishing in Sri Lankan waters, according to the navy.

