India's popular film actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed

Xinhua) 14:46, January 16, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- India's popular film actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at least six times with a knife by an intruder who had barged into his house with the motive of committing a burglary during the wee hours of Thursday, local police confirmed.

The incident happened inside Khan's house at around 02:45 a.m. in the country's financial capital Mumbai. The local police were yet to apprehend the attacker who fled from the spot after the assault.

One female staff of the film actor's team was also injured during the scuffle, said the police.

Later, Khan was admitted to a local hospital where he received surgeries. His condition was said to be stable and out of danger. According to a statement issued by the hospital, Khan received two deep wounds with one near the spine.

Son of famous film actress Sharmila Tagore and India's former cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan made his career debut in the early 1990s and is married to film actress Kareena Kapoor.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)