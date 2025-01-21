Home>>
Gov't forces kill 2 Naxals in India's Chhattisgarh
(Xinhua) 10:08, January 21, 2025
NEW DELHI, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Two Naxals were killed and a paramilitary trooper wounded on Monday in a fierce gunfight in central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said.
The gunfight between Naxals and the joint contingents of police and paramilitary forces broke out in the forest area of Manipur of Gariaband district, about 174 km southeast of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.
Police said the gunfight broke out after the joint contingents cordoned off the area on specific intelligence information suggesting the presence of Naxals.
