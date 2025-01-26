8 killed, 7 injured in massive explosion at ordnance factory in India's Maharashtra

Xinhua) 09:53, January 26, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people were killed and seven others injured Friday in a massive explosion inside an ordnance factory in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, local officials said.

The blast took place around 10:30 a.m. local time at the factory in Bhandara district, about 830 km east of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra. Firefighters rushed to the spot to contain the situation.

The explosion caused the roof of the factory to collapse and trap the workers.

Authorities have brought in an excavator to remove the debris and look for the trapped ones. The injured were removed to the hospital in ambulances.

Reports said the sound of the blast was heard in a five-km radius.

Accidental explosions are common in Indian factories as owners and workers usually ignore safety standards.

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed sadness over the blast, offered condolences to the families of the deceased, and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

"The rescue teams are deployed at the site. All efforts are being made to provide assistance to those who are affected," Singh in a brief statement posted on social media said.

