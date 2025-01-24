India train accident death toll rises to 13

Xinhua) 09:27, January 24, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in the train accident in the western Indian state of Maharashtra has risen to 13, police said Thursday.

According to police, 15 people were injured in the accident, 10 of whom are still in the hospitals.

Of the 13 killed in the accident, police so far have been able to identify only eight.

The accident occurred Wednesday evening after some passengers disembarked from a train following an alarm chain-pulling incident. They were later run over by another train in Pachora of Jalgaon district, about 425 km northeast of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

Preliminary investigations carried out by the police said that someone had pulled the train's alarm chain, causing it to come to a halt. Fearing a fire inside the train, many passengers deboarded onto the adjacent tracks, but were mowed down by another passing train.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths in the accident and announced financial assistance for the victims.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)