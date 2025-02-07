Massive fire destroys over 20 tents at India's mega Hindu festival Maha Kumbh

Xinhua) 16:39, February 07, 2025

NEW DELHI, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- A massive fire broke out Friday at India's ongoing mega Hindu festival Maha Kumbh Mela in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh destroying over 20 makeshift tents, officials said.

No loss of life or injuries have been reported in the blaze.

The fire broke out at the Sector 18 campsite area in Prayagraj, about 196 km south of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

"The fire has been brought under control," a senior fire service official Pramod Sharma told media. "There has been no loss of life or reports of burn injuries in the incident. Around 20-22 tents have burnt."

Sharma said the fire started from some combustible substances but was immediately brought under control by the fire tenders at the spot.

Reports said thick clouds of smoke enveloped the area, which triggered panic around the spot. Officials said people at the spot and in the surrounding tents were evacuated safely.

Last month a similar incident damaged over a dozen makeshift tents and scores of huts following a cylinder blast in sector 19 area of the venue.

On Jan. 29, a stampede broke out during the festival killing 30 devotees and injuring 60 others.

The Maha Kumbh festival is a mega religious congregation held every 12 years. The gathering began on Jan. 13 and will conclude on Feb. 26, and is the world's largest religious gathering.

