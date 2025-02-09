Home>>
White-eye bird seen in Guiyang, SW China
(Xinhua) 13:57, February 09, 2025
A white-eye bird flies over blossoms on a street of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
