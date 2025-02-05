Home>>
ROK National Assembly speaker to visit China
(Xinhua) 10:53, February 05, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Woo Won-shik, National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea (ROK), will lead a delegation to visit China from Feb. 5 to 9 at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee.
