China ready to work with ROK to promote sound, stable ties: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:24, January 15, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with the Republic of Korea (ROK) to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.
Guo made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to questions about the arrest of ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol earlier on Wednesday, but declined to comment on the country's domestic affairs.
China and the ROK are important neighbors and cooperative partners, the spokesperson said, noting that China is ready to work with the ROK to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.
