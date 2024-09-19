China's top legislator meets delegation of ROK-China Parliamentarians' Union

Xinhua) 16:24, September 19, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with a delegation led by Kim Tae-nyeon, president of the Republic of Korea (ROK)-China Parliamentarians' Union, on Thursday in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that the sound and steady development of the relations between China and ROK serves the common interests of both countries and is conducive to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Zhao said the two sides should adhere to good neighborliness and friendship, follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and push for sound and steady development of China-ROK relations.

He called on the two sides to strengthen mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, jointly maintain the stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains, promote people-to-people exchanges, carry out more activities conducive to enhancing friendship between the two countries, and lay public support for the long-term development of China-ROK relations.

"The NPC of China is willing to continue to carry out various forms of dialogue and exchanges with the ROK National Assembly to promote the development of bilateral relations," Zhao said.

Kim said that the ROK side attaches great importance to developing ROK-China relations and congratulates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the NPC in China.

The ROK-China Parliamentarians' Union is willing to contribute positively to promoting the development of ROK-China relations, strengthening exchanges and cooperation between legislative bodies, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges, Kim said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)