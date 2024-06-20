China, ROK hold "2+2" diplomatic, security talks in Seoul

June 20, 2024

SEOUL, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The first vice-ministerial level diplomatic and security "2+2" talks between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) were held here on Tuesday.

The talks were co-chaired by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Deputy Director of the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission Zhang Baoqun and South Korea's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong-kyun, Director General of International Policy Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense Lee Seung-buhm.

Both sides briefed each other of their respective foreign and security policies and had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on China-ROK relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

The two sides reaffirmed the importance they attach to and the development of China-ROK good-neighborly friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, agreed to actively carry out dialogue and exchanges at all levels and in all fields, strengthen communication through institutional dialogues such as high-level strategic dialogue between foreign ministries, 2+2 diplomatic and security talks, and 1.5-track dialogue, enhance political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation and push forward the sound and steady growth of China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership.

The two sides agreed to strengthen local and youth exchanges and continue to foster friendly feelings between the two peoples.

During the talks, the Chinese side made clear its solemn positions on the Taiwan question and other matters related to China's core interests and major concerns, and urged the ROK to properly handle them. The ROK side reiterated that its position of adhering to the one-China principle remains unchanged.

The Chinese side pointed out that China advocates common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, implements genuine multilateralism, calls for respecting legitimate security concerns of all countries and promoting global security cooperation through dialogue and consultation. China opposes hegemonism, unilateralism and power politics. Both as beneficiaries of economic globalization, China and the ROK should jointly maintain the stability of the global production and supply chains, resist pan-politicization and pan-security of economic issues, and oppose various forms of trade protectionism and "building walls and barriers."

The two sides explained their positions and views on the Korean Peninsula issue. The Chinese side stressed that maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula serves common interests of all parties, including China and the ROK. The context and crux of the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula are clear. What is pressing now is to cool down the situation, avoid escalation of confrontation, and stick to the direction of political settlement. China has always decided its position based on the merits of the matter itself, and will continue to play a constructive role in Korean Peninsula affairs in its own way.

The ROK side mentioned exchanges and cooperation between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Russia. The Chinese side said that as friendly neighbors, the two countries have normal requirements for exchanges, cooperation and development of relations, and relevant high-level exchanges are bilateral arrangements between the two sovereign countries. The first "2+2" diplomatic and security dialogue at the vice-ministerial level between China and the ROK is an arrangement agreed upon long ago and based on the requirements of development of bilateral relations and has no special connection with exchanges between other countries.

