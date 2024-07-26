China, ROK hold 10th high-level strategic dialogue between foreign ministries

Xinhua) 10:06, July 26, 2024

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu shakes hands with Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Kim Hong-kyun before they hold the 10th round of high-level strategic dialogue between foreign ministries of China and ROK in Seoul, South Korea, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

SEOUL, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The 10th round of high-level strategic dialogue between foreign ministries of China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) was held here on Wednesday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu held the dialogue with ROK Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun.

The two sides reviewed and spoke highly of development of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations, and believed that promoting healthy and stable development of China-ROK relations is in the common interests of both sides, and is also conducive to promoting regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

The two sides agreed to actively implement consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges and communication, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, properly handle differences, enhance friendship between the two peoples, and promote the development of China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership.

The Chinese side expressed its solemn positions on the Taiwan question, the South China Sea issue and other issues involving China's core interests and major concerns, and urged the ROK to abide by the one-China principle, safeguard political foundation of bilateral relations, and uphold an objective and just position on the South China Sea issue.

The ROK side reiterated its adherence to the one-China principle and hopes that the South China Sea will maintain peace and stability.

The Chinese side pointed out that the two countries, as beneficiaries of economic globalization, should jointly oppose trade protectionism and "decoupling and cutting off industrial and supply chains," resist the pan-politicization and pan-security of economic issues, ensure the stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains of the two countries, and safeguard international free trade system.

The ROK side said it attaches importance to cooperation between the two countries in industrial and supply chains, and is willing to strengthen dialogue and coordination with China.

The two sides also expounded their respective positions and views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula as well as other international and regional issues of common concern.

The Chinese side said that the current situation on the peninsula is complex and severe, and maintaining regional peace and stability serves common interests of all parties. The top priority is to cool down the situation, and China hopes that relevant parties including the ROK will play a positive and constructive role in pushing forward political settlement process of the Korean Peninsula issue.

Ma also met with ROK Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on Wednesday.

