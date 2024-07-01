Chinese FM meets ROK's former PM

Xinhua) 10:00, July 01, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Lee Hae-chan, who is in China for the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, in Beijing, capital of China, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Hae-chan in Beijing on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Lee is a senior ROK politician, and the Chinese side highly appreciates his years' dedication to the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

Wang said the ROK is a close neighbor of China, and the two sides are natural partners. China is willing to work together with the ROK to promote the healthy, stable, and continuous development of China-ROK relations. It is hoped that friends from all walks of life in the ROK will continue to play an important role in this regard, to promote a correct understanding of China in the ROK society, and strengthen the ties and friendship between the two peoples.

Wang added China is highly concerned about the recent battery plant fire in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do, which caused casualties of Chinese nationals. The ROK side should promptly investigate the cause of the accident, handle it responsibly, and prevent similar tragedies from happening again, said Wang.

Lee, who came to China to attend the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, said China has always adhered to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, worked for the peaceful settlement of various disputes, led and maintained peace and stability in the Asian region.

The ROK attaches great importance to its relations with China and is willing to continue strengthening exchanges at all levels with China and promote the continuous development of bilateral relations, Lee added.

