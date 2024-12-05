China hopes ROK will protect Chinese nationals, institutions' safety: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the Republic of Korea (ROK) will take effective measures to protect the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions in the ROK, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said here on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks when answering a query concerning the short-lived imposition of martial law in the ROK.

China noted relevant events and will not comment on the ROK's domestic affairs, said Lin, adding that China has asked its nationals in the ROK to take extra safety precautions.

China's position on the Korean Peninsula issue remains unchanged, Lin noted.

