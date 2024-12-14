Healthy, stable relationship in interests of both China, ROK: spokesperson

December 14, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A healthy and stable relationship between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) is in the interests of both countries, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the comment during a regular press briefing in response to a query about the ROK foreign ministry's remarks that regardless of the recent domestic situation in the ROK, the country will continue to develop relations with China and maintain necessary communication.

"Promoting a healthy and stable development of bilateral relations is in line with the common interests of both sides, and we hope the ROK side will make positive efforts to this end," she added.

