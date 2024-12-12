China deeply surprised, dissatisfied with ROK side's remarks: FM

December 12, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply surprised and dissatisfied with China-related remarks made by the Republic of Korea (ROK) side, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the comment during a regular press briefing in response to a query about the remarks made by President of the ROK Yoon Suk-yeol in a televised address.

"China has taken note of this," said Mao, adding that China does not comment on the domestic affairs of the ROK, but firmly opposes the ROK side's attempt to relate its domestic issues with China, which hypes up groundless accusations of the so-called Chinese spies, and smears normal economic and trade cooperation.

"This is not conducive to the healthy and stable development of China-ROK relations," said Mao.

