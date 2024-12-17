China's policy on ROK remains consistent, stable: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 10:03, December 17, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said China would not comment on the domestic affairs of the Republic of Korea (ROK), stressing that China's policy on the ROK remains consistent and stable.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the impeachment of President of the ROK Yoon Suk-yeol.

Noting that the ROK is an important neighbor and a friendly cooperative partner of China, Lin said promoting the healthy and stable development of China-ROK relations serves the common interests of both sides.

"China's policy on the ROK remains consistent and stable," said Lin, adding that it is hoped that the ROK will work with China to make active efforts to deepen the friendly cooperation and strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

Maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula serves the common interests of all relevant parties, and requires joint efforts of all sides concerned, Lin added.

