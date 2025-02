Brunei's Sultan to visit China

Xinhua) 10:24, February 05, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah will pay a state visit to China from Feb. 5 to 7, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)