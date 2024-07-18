Chinese embassy donates books to Brunei college

Xinhua) 13:14, July 18, 2024

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Brunei donated 162 books on Chinese culture and various subjects to Laksamana College of Business (LCB) in Bandar Seri Begawan, capital of the Sultanate, on Wednesday.

The books in the English language donated to the college cover Chinese history, politics, economy, culture and arts, science and technology, and so on, according to the embassy.

The donation is aligned with the LCB vision to provide students from diverse backgrounds with the best possible educational opportunities and learning support, S. Sivarajah, chief operating officer and deputy principal of the LCB, was quoted by local daily Borneo Bulletin as saying.

"This generous donation not only enriches our library's collection, but also strengthens the cultural and educational ties between us," the deputy principal said.

The two sides agreed to strengthen future exchanges and cooperation in education, youth and culture to promote friendship and mutual understanding.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)