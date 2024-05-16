China-Brunei joint venture plants over 4,000 trees in forest reserve

Xinhua) 16:17, May 16, 2024

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Hengyi Industries Sdn. Bhd., a petrochemical joint venture between Brunei and China, has planted over 4,000 trees since 2019 under its reforestation project in Brunei Darussalam.

The China-Brunei joint venture held its seventh Reforestation Project and planted 500 trees in a forest reserve of Brunei on Thursday, with about 100 volunteers participating in the tree planting event.

Chen Liancai, the CEO of Hengyi Industries, said at the event that "one of our key objectives is to enhance our environmental stewardship, ensuring that our natural resources are preserved and protected for future generations."

"This year, we are grateful that Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam has also joined in our efforts, sponsoring 200 trees of the 500 trees planted today," he added.

Hengyi Industries is a petrochemical joint venture between China's Zhejiang Hengyi Group and Damai Holdings, a subsidiary under the Brunei government's Strategic Development Capital Fund.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)