China's top diplomat holds talks with Brunei's second minister of foreign affairs

Xinhua) 08:25, May 15, 2024

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Brunei's second minister of foreign affairs, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China-Brunei relations have maintained a momentum of steady development under the guidance of the two heads of state, adding that the two countries are committed to building an example of equality and mutual benefit among countries of different sizes.

China is ready to work with Brunei to follow the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, expand areas of cooperation, set the long-term goal of building a China-Brunei community with a shared future, and push the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, Wang said.

Noting that this year marks the 40th anniversary of Brunei's independence, Wang said that Brunei has adhered to a development path suited to its national conditions and played a unique and important role in regional affairs. China actively supports Brunei in promoting economic diversification, and stands ready to further tap the potential of cooperation in emerging areas and to create more cooperation highlights.

The two sides can deepen cooperation in education, cultural tourism, sports, sister cities and other fields to further facilitate personnel exchanges. China supports ASEAN centrality and strategic independence, and supports expanding and strengthening the ASEAN-led cooperation mechanism. China is ready to work with ASEAN countries to deepen political mutual trust, and jointly promote regional development and maintain regional stability, Wang said.

China is ready to work with ASEAN countries to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and strive for the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, Wang added.

Erywan said that China is Brunei's good friend, and bilateral cooperation enjoys a solid foundation and faces new opportunities. Brunei attaches great importance to relations with China and firmly abides by the one-China policy.

He added that Brunei looks forward to maintaining high-level exchanges with China and closer cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, agriculture, education, artificial intelligence and big data to push for greater development of bilateral relations.

He said Brunei firmly believes that China's development is an unstoppable historical process, has full confidence in the Chinese economy, and expects that China's development will drive the common development of countries in the region.

Erywan said Brunei is willing to work closely with China to safeguard regional peace and stability and promote common development and prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)