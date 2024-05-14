Bruneian Foreign Minister II to visit China

Xinhua) 09:16, May 14, 2024

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof will pay an official visit to China from May 13 to 15, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.

Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof's visit is at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, according to the spokesperson.

