Brunei-China cooperation in various fields benefits two peoples: Crown Prince

Xinhua) 11:06, September 18, 2023

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister at Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam, on Saturday had an audience with Chinese ambassador Xiao Jianguo.

The crown prince welcomed Xiao's assumption of office and said that the Bruneian government will extend due support to him for his fulfillment of duty.

He said the Brunei-China relations and cooperation in various fields have brought benefits to the two peoples.

Xiao noted bilateral cooperation is fruitful, and called for joint efforts guided by important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries to promote the development of bilateral strategic cooperative partnership.

Xiao presented the credentials to Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Sept. 13 at Istana Nurul Iman, the royal palace.

