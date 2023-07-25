China, Brunei maintain friendly, cooperative military relations: Chinese defense attache

Xinhua) 13:38, July 25, 2023

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The militaries of China and Brunei have always maintained a friendly and cooperative relationship and have made great strides in their relations, Dai Qilin, defense attache of the Chinese embassy in Brunei, said here on Monday night.

Speaking at a reception celebrating the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Dai said China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order.

"China will continue to adhere to the path of peaceful development, pursue an independent foreign policy of peace and a national defense policy in defensive nature," Dai told guests at the reception.

Dai also said that China and Brunei are each other's close neighbors across the sea, trustworthy friends and partners of common development, and the two sides have set an example of large and small countries living together in harmony for mutual benefit and win-win situation.

"This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-Brunei strategic cooperative partnership, while the relations between the two militaries are an important part," Dai said.

About 300 guests from the Brunei government, armed forces, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Chinese societies in Brunei attended the reception.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)