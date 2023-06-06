Chinese naval training ship's goodwill visit boosts China-Brunei cooperation: envoy

Xinhua) 15:51, June 06, 2023

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China and Brunei enjoy good exchanges and cooperation in the field of military defense, Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo said Monday evening.

The two armies maintained close cooperation in various areas, including high-level mutual visits, security dialogues, and joint drill and training, Xiao told the audience during an on-deck reception for visiting Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83).

"The first meeting of the Joint Defense Working Committee between China and Brunei was successfully held at the beginning of this year, and the visit by Ship Qi Jiguang was one of the important agreements reached by the committee to promote bilateral military exchanges," the envoy said in his speech.

Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang, which is on a cadet training and visit mission in far seas, arrived at Muara Port, Brunei, on Monday morning, starting a three-day goodwill visit to the country.

During the visit, the ship will carry out courtesy calls, professional exchanges, and cultural and sports interactions with officers and soldiers of the Royal Brunei Navy and hold an Open Day event for the public.

"Through these communications and activities, I believe the relationship between our two countries and armies will be further promoted, and the understanding and friendship between the two peoples will be further enhanced, which surely will be conducive to regional peace and security as well," Xiao added.

About 200 people, including officials from the Brunei government, army forces, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives from Chinese communities and enterprises in Brunei, attended the reception.

