China-Brunei ties maintain steady momentum of development: ambassador

Xinhua) 09:12, September 29, 2022

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China and Brunei have always respected each other and strengthened cooperation in the course of joint development and joint response to challenges, with their bilateral relations maintaining a steady momentum of development, Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Yu Hong said on Wednesday.

At a reception celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Yu said that both China and Brunei cherish the hard-won regional peace and stability, respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and observe the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

The two countries have enjoyed vigorous cooperation in extensive fields and closely cooperated in international and regional affairs. Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah has repeatedly stated that Brunei unwaveringly adheres to the one-China principle, which China highly appreciates, she said.

The ambassador noted that facing a complex and challenging environment both at home and abroad, China has continued to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and promote socio-economic development in a well-coordinated way.

"To the greatest extent possible, China has both safeguarded the life and health of the people and ensured overall economic and social development," she said.

The reception was attended by about 500 guests including Haji Ahmaddin, Brunei's Minister of Home Affairs as the guest of honor, other government officials and military officers, foreign diplomats, and representatives from the local Chinese community and Chinese companies in Brunei.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)