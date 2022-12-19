China Day carnival in Brunei attracts over 6,000 visitors

Xinhua) 11:01, December 19, 2022

Children pose with a panda mascot during a China Day cultural event in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 6,000 people visited the three-day China Day cultural carnival, which ended here at the International Convention Center on Sunday.

As part of the Brunei December Festival, the China Day cultural event was jointly organized by the Brunei-China Belt and Road Association and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Brunei, and supported by Brunei's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Brunei.

People make paper lanterns during a China Day cultural event in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

It is the second edition of the China Day cultural event since 2020, highlighting the friendship between Brunei and China.

"This year's China Day event is another success, opening a window for our friends in Brunei to know more about China in the new era," Wang Haitao, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy here told Xinhua.

A series of activities showcasing the Chinese culture such as wushu and calligraphy, and sales of Chinese goods and specialties were staged during the three-day event.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)