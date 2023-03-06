China, Brunei face new opportunities for development: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 08:33, March 06, 2023

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Bilateral relations between China and Brunei are standing at a new historical starting point and facing new development opportunities, as this year marks the 5th anniversary of China-Brunei Strategic Cooperative Partnership, Xiao Jianguo, new Chinese ambassador to Brunei, said Sunday.

In a speech after arriving at Brunei International Airport, Xiao said that China and Brunei have maintained friendly exchanges for thousands of years.

In recent years, the two countries have continuously deepened political mutual trust, expanded pragmatic cooperation, enhanced people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and maintained good communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, said Xiao.

"I am convinced that, under the strategic guidance of our heads of state and with joint efforts from both sides, our bilateral relations are sure to embrace ever broader prospects for development," the ambassador said.

As the 12th Chinese ambassador to Brunei, Xiao promised to spare no effort to further consolidate and strengthen China-Brunei Strategic Cooperative Partnership, pushing forward pragmatic cooperation in all fields.

