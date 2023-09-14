Chinese ambassador to Brunei presents credentials to Sultan

Xinhua) 13:30, September 14, 2023

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xiao Jianguo, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam, presented the credentials to Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday at Istana Nurul Iman, the royal palace.

Ambassador Xiao said China and Brunei are neighbors across the sea, enjoying a traditional friendship lasting for thousands of years.

As the 12th Chinese ambassador to Brunei, he stands ready to spare no effort to work with Brunei to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, further consolidate and strengthen the China-Brunei Strategic Cooperative Partnership, expand practical cooperation in various fields, and enhance the friendship between the two peoples.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah emphasized that Brunei is willing to make continuous efforts to deepen cooperation with China and promote bilateral relations to achieve new development.

