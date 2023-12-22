Vice chairman of China's top political advisory body visits Brunei

Xinhua) 13:30, December 22, 2023

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Gao Yunlong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and chairman of the China Foundation for Peace and Development, visited Brunei on Dec. 21-22 at the invitation of the Brunei-China Friendship Association.

During the visit, Gao met with Brunei's Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism Manaf and President of the Brunei-China Friendship Association Mohd Firdaus, exchanging views on promoting China-Brunei relations and increasing people-to-people exchanges and cultural exchanges.

The Brunei side said that it attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and is willing to strengthen bilateral economic and trade cooperation, deepen people-to-people exchanges and cultural exchanges, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)