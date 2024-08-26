Brunei, China enhance cooperation on port hub

A groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion project of Muara Port's container terminal is held in Brunei, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Brunei has held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion project of Muara Port's container terminal in the country.

Haji Mohd Amin Liew, minister at the prime minister's office and second minister of finance and economy of Brunei, highlighted successful collaboration between China and Brunei in Muara Port operations and construction in his remarks at the ceremony on Saturday.

The Muara Port Company (MPC) is a joint venture between Brunei and China. The minister said that the MPC has been making substantial and sustainable contributions to Brunei's economic diversification.

"With the MPC's expansion plan and efficient port handling productivity, we will be able to facilitate the expected growth in the import and export of cargo stemming from the development of local and international trade," he added.

The project is set to be completed by 2027, including construction of a new container terminal and upgrading of other facilities. This will also feature a new port trade zone to streamline trade processes and support regional industrial growth.

The expansion project involves an investment of over 400 million Brunei dollars (about 307 million U.S. dollars). In the future, it will allow container ships with a deadweight tonnage level of 50,000 tons to dock and operate, significantly enhancing cargo handling capacity of Brunei's Muara Port, according to the MPC.

The Muara Port is the only deep-water port in the Sultanate, and the MPC was jointly established in 2017 by Brunei's Darussalam Assets and Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd.

Haji Mohd Amin Liew, minister at the prime minister's office and second minister of finance and economy of Brunei, delivers a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion project of Muara Port's container terminal in Brunei, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

