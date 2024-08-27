China, Brunei boost ASEAN sub-regional industry cooperation

Xinhua) 09:33, August 27, 2024

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Brunei-Guangxi Economic Corridor (BGEC) Joint Cooperation Committee held its 4th meeting in Brunei on Sunday to enhance coordination and further promote the industrial collaboration between China and the East ASEAN Growth Area (EAGA).

Haji Mohd Amin Liew, minister at the prime minister's office and second minister of finance and economy of Brunei, said at the meeting that the BGEC has played a pivotal role in fostering a dynamic supply value chain between Brunei, China, and other ASEAN countries since its establishment in 2014.

"Brunei Darussalam is continuously working to diversify its economy and welcome quality FDI from China to invest in sectors such as food, downstream oil and gas, tourism, services, and ICT," the minister said.

"The growing industrial cooperation between Guangxi and Brunei highlights the substantial potential for cross-sector collaboration, particularly in developing industry chains through shared resources and strategic alignment," he added.

During the meeting, Liu Ning, secretary of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China, highlighted the achievements of the BGEC over the past decade, indicating that Guangxi aspires to actively engage in the sub-regional cooperation between China and the EAGA.

Nearly 100 representatives from the governmental and business sector of Guangxi and Brunei attended the meeting, including a sideline trade and investment promotion event.

