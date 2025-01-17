Chinese biotechnology supports Brunei's cervical cancer screening

Xinhua) 10:31, January 17, 2025

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Brunei launched the latest version of the BruHealth app on Thursday, featuring an integrated national cervical cancer screening program.

The National Cervical Cancer Screening Program was initiated by Brunei's Ministry of Health in partnership with Borneo Genomics Innovations, a joint venture with Chinese biotech giant BGI Genomics in Brunei.

"Screening can be done easily by booking an appointment in the BruHealth app," Brunei's Minister of Health Haji Mohammad Isham was quoted by the local daily Borneo Bulletin as saying. The minister urged eligible women to undergo screenings to detect and treat HPV before it progresses to cancer.

The program aimed to enhance early detection and eliminate cervical cancer in Brunei, and BGI Genomics' HPV DNA testing can help Brunei efficiently carry out large-scale HPV screening, according to Du Yutao, chief operating officer of BGI Genomics.

Brunei is an oil-rich Southeast Asian country located in the northern part of Borneo Island, with a population of 340,000 and a high level of social welfare.

