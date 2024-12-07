Brunei's participants complete hybrid rice technology training with Chinese experts

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Brunei's agricultural professionals have completed 45 days of training on hybrid rice technology under a project jointly conducted by China and Brunei, local media reported on Friday.

According to the local daily Borneo Bulletin, approximately 35 participants from Brunei's Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Universiti Teknologi Brunei, and local farming communities successfully completed the training.

Six experts from China delivered a series of lectures on hybrid rice technology and visited key agricultural areas in Brunei, the report said.

"This exchange of knowledge has enriched both sides. While our farmers and professionals gained expertise in hybrid rice technology, the visiting experts deepened their understanding of Brunei's agricultural context," said Abuzar, acting director of the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood of Brunei.

Abuzar noted that Brunei's rice self-sufficiency has increased from 4 percent to 8 percent, underscoring the training's contribution to ongoing efforts in hybrid rice production.

