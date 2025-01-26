Chinese shuttlers advance to mixed doubles final at 2025 Indonesia Masters

Xinhua) 14:02, January 26, 2025

Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui(L) compete during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand at the 2025 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

JAKARTA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Indonesia Masters semifinals were held in Jakarta on Saturday at the Istora Senayan Sports Stadium, with the Chinese shuttlers securing a spot in the mixed doubles final.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui of China impressed with a straight-game victory over Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran.

The Chinese duo, showing remarkable coordination and skill, triumphed 22-20, 21-12 to book their place in the final. They will face Japan's Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito on Sunday in a bid for the title.

In the men's singles, Shi Yuqi faced Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a challenging match. Despite his best efforts, Shi was outplayed, losing 21-13, 21-17.

The women's doubles also saw a close contest as the Chinese pair Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian battled against South Korea's Kim Hye-jeong and Kong Hee-yong. The pair pushed their opponents to the limit but fell short in two tight games, 21-17, 22-20.

