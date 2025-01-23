Chinese shuttlers storm into 2nd round at Indonesia Masters

Xinhua) 13:05, January 23, 2025

Shi Yuqi of China hits a return during the men's singles first round match against Ayush Shetty of India at the 2025 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

World No. 1 Shi Yuqi led the Chinese badminton players to a victorious day in the first round of the 2025 Indonesia Masters.

JAKARTA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's world No. 1 Shi Yuqi advanced to the men's singles second round along with his teammates Li Shifeng, Lu Guangzu and Weng Hongyang, at the 2025 Indonesia Masters held at the Istora Senayan Sports Stadium here on Wednesday.

Shi defeated India's Ayush Shetty 21-19, 21-19, while Li knocked down Jason Gunawan of Hong Kong, China 21-16, 21-12.

Weng outplayed Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia 21-14, 21-13, and Lu rallied past Lee Chia-hao of Chinese Taipei 8-21, 21-13, 21-16.

Weng Hongyang of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia at the 2025 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

In the mixed doubles, Chinese pair Gao Jiaxuan and Wu Mengying outlasted hosts duo Amri Syahnawi and Nita Violina Marwah 21-19, 15-21, 21-12, while their compatriots Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi downed Presley Smith and Jennie Gai of the United States 21-15, 21-17.

Meanwhile, Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui edged past Tang Chun Man and Ng Tsz Yau of Hong Kong, China 18-21, 21-9, 23-21.

The 2025 Indonesia Masters runs until Sunday, with players competing for a total prize pool of 475,000 U.S. dollars.

