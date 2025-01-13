World No. 1 Shi Yuqi bags Malaysia Open title
Shi Yuqi poses during the awarding ceremony after the men's singles final match between Shi Yuqi of China and Anders Antonsen of Denmark at the Malaysia Open 2025 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 men's singles player Shi Yuqi claimed the Malaysia Open title here on Sunday, capping an impressive winning streak at the Axiata Arena.
In a display of skill and agility, the 28-year-old knocked out Anders Antonsen 21-8, 21-15 inside 39 minutes, barely giving the Dane space to put up an effective resistance.
Meanwhile, Chinese women's singles shuttler Wang Zhiyi crashed out against An Se-young of South Korea 17-21, 7-21, while women's doubles pair Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian were knocked out by Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto.
Elsewhere, China's men's doubles duo Chen Boyang and Liu Yi were knocked out by South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae, while mixed doubles pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping were beaten by Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran.
