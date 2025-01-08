Malaysia Open kicks off with Chinese shuttlers vying for titles

Xinhua) 11:05, January 08, 2025

Shi Yuqi of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers kicked off the first day of the Malaysia Open, advancing in several categories at the Axiata Arena here on Tuesday.

In the men's singles, world No. 1 Shi Yuqi overpowered Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-16, 20-22, 21-16, while Lu Guangzu defeated Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao 21-17, 16-21, 21-13.

Men's doubles pair Chen Boyang and Liu Yi rolled over Thailand's Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 21-11, 17-21, 21-18, while mixed doubles pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping easily outplayed Gregory Mairs and Jenny Mairs of Britain 21-17, 21-12.

Top-seeded women's doubles pair Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning and their teammates Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian also advanced into the next round with ease.

However, the Chinese team saw some setbacks, with men's singles player Lei Lanxi and the men's doubles pair He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu getting knocked out.

