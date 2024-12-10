Home>>
Chen Long, Lee Yong Dae inducted to BWF Hall of Fame 2024
(Xinhua) 13:41, December 10, 2024
Chen Long of China answers questions of the media after being inducted to Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hall of Fame 2024 during a press conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua)
Lee Yong Dae of South Korea answers questions of the media after being inducted to Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hall of Fame 2024 during a press conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua)
Chen Long (R) of China and Lee Yong Dae of South Korea pose for photos after being inducted to Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hall of Fame 2024 during a press conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua)
