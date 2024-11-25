Highlights of women's doubles final at China Masters 2024 badminton tournament in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 13:14, November 25, 2024

Liu Shengshu (R)/Tan Ning compete during the women's doubles final between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China at the China Masters 2024 badminton tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhi/Xinhua)

Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning (L) celebrate winning the women's doubles final between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China at the China Masters 2024 badminton tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Li Yijing (front)/Luo Xumin compete during the women's doubles final between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China at the China Masters 2024 badminton tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhi/Xinhua)

Liu Shengshu (L)/Tan Ning compete during the women's doubles final between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China at the China Masters 2024 badminton tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhi/Xinhua)

Li Yijing (front)/Luo Xumin compete during the women's doubles final between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China at the China Masters 2024 badminton tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhi/Xinhua)

