Highlights of China Open 2024 badminton tournament

Xinhua) 09:03, September 18, 2024

Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (R) of China compete during the men's doubles first round match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov of France at China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (R) of China compete during the men's doubles first round match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov of France at China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Liang Weikeng (front)/Wang Chang of China compete during the men's doubles first round match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov of France at China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (L) of China compete during the men's doubles first round match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov of France at China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Watanabe Koki of Japan hits a return to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia during the men's singles 1st round match at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Watanabe Koki of Japan hits a return to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia during the men's singles 1st round match at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Watanabe Koki of Japan hits a return to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia during the men's singles 1st round match at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Naraoka Kodai of Japan hits a return to his compatriot Obayashi Takuma during the men's singles 1st round match at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Naraoka Kodai of Japan hits a return to his compatriot Obayashi Takuma during the men's singles 1st round match at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ohori Aya of Japan hits a return during the women's singles 1st round match against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ohori Aya of Japan hits a return during the women's singles 1st round match against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ohori Aya of Japan hits a return during the women's singles 1st round match against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)