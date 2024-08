Highlights of Japan Badminton Open 2024

Xinhua) 14:34, August 22, 2024

Wang Zhiyi of China reacts during the women's singles round of 16 match against Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand at the Japan Badminton Open 2024 in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Zhiyi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand at the Japan Badminton Open 2024 in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Phataimas Muenwong of Thailand at the Japan Badminton Open 2024 in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Cheng Xing (R)/Zhang Chi of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Phataimas Muenwong of Thailand at the Japan Badminton Open 2024 in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Cheng Xing (R)/Zhang Chi of China react during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Phataimas Muenwong of Thailand at the Japan Badminton Open 2024 in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Cheng Xing (L)/Zhang Chi of China react during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Phataimas Muenwong of Thailand at the Japan Badminton Open 2024 in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

