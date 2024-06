Highlights of 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament

Xinhua) 16:30, June 07, 2024

Zheng Siwei (back) /Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Tang Chun Man (L)/Tse Ying Suet compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Tang Chun Man (L)/Tse Ying Suet compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Tang Chun Man (L)/Tse Ying Suet compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong (L) celebrate scoring during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

