Highlights of 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament

Xinhua) 17:00, June 06, 2024

Han Yue serves during the women's singles second round match between Han Yue of China and her compatriot Gao Fangjie at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Gao Fangjie hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Han Yue of China and her compatriot Gao Fangjie at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Gao Fangjie hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Han Yue of China and her compatriot Gao Fangjie at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Han Yue hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Han Yue of China and her compatriot Gao Fangjie at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu (front) compete during the women's doubles second round match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Li Yijing (front)/Luo Xumin compete during the women's doubles second round match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Li Yijing (L)/Luo Xumin compete during the women's doubles second round match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Li Yijing (L)/Luo Xumin compete during the women's doubles second round match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu (L) compete during the women's doubles second round match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Matsuyama Nami (front)/Shida Chiharu compete during the women's doubles second round match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

