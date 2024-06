Women's singles 1st round of Indonesia Open: Wang Zhiyi vs. Goh Jin Wei

Xinhua) 09:25, June 05, 2024

Wang Zhiyi serves during the women's singles first round match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Goh Jin Wei hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Wang Zhiyi greets the audience after the women's singles first round match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Wang Zhiyi hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

