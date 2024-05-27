China's Wang Zhiyi into 2024 Malaysia Masters final

Xinhua) 11:18, May 27, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's women's singles shuttler Wang Zhiyi is set to vie for badminton's 2024 Malaysia Masters title, having secured her spot in the final following Saturday's semifinals here at the Axiata Arena.

Wang took down compatriot Zhang Yiman 21-9, 21-11 and will face Pusarla V. Sindhu of India in the final.

Meanwhile, men's singles top seed Viktor Axelsen outplayed China's star shuttler Lu Guangzu and will face Malaysia's top player Lee Zii Jia for the title.

Men's doubles pair Jin Yong and Na Sung-seung of South Korea overpowered China's He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu, advancing to the final to face Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark, while mixed doubles duo Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia will take on Indonesia's Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari.

Women's doubles pair Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan knocked out Bulgaria's Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva. They will face off against Lee Yu-lim and Shin Seung-chan of South Korea in the final.

