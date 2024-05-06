China beats Indonesia to regain Thomas Cup

Xinhua) 11:02, May 06, 2024

Team China pose for photograph after the awarding ceremony of the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

CHENGDU, China, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China reclaimed the Thomas Cup after a six-year wait as the badminton powerhouse beat Indonesia 3-1 here on Sunday.

World No. 2 Shi Yuqi provided a perfect start for China, taking the thrilling first set 21-17 and dominating the second 21-6 against Indonesian ace Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang put the host side 2-0 up, by beating Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 in the 64-minute doubles clash, before Jonatan Christie prevented Indonesia from a whitewash, winning over Li Shifeng 21-16, 15-21, 21-17.

In the following second doubles, He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu delivered the final victory for China with a commanding 21-11, 21-15 win over Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana.

With the championship sealed, China has claimed 11 titles in the biennial tournament, trailing only Indonesia's 14.

Shi Yuqi of China walks into the court before the singles match against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in the final match at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Team China celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Team Malaysia take a selfie during the awarding ceremony of the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Medalists pose for photograph during the awarding ceremony of the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Team Chinese Taipei react during the awarding ceremony of the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Team China pose with trophy after the awarding ceremony of the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

