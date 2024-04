Highlights of BWF Uber Cup Finals

Xinhua) 10:01, April 29, 2024

He Bingjiao of China hits a return in the singles match against Michelle Li of Canada during the group A match between China and Canada at BWF Uber Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

He Bingjiao of China hits a return in the singles match against Michelle Li of Canada during the group A match between China and Canada at BWF Uber Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

He Bingjiao of China hits a return in the singles match against Michelle Li of Canada during the group A match between China and Canada at BWF Uber Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

He Bingjiao of China celebrates in the singles match against Michelle Li of Canada during the group A match between China and Canada at BWF Uber Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

He Bingjiao of China hits a return in the singles match against Michelle Li of Canada during the group A match between China and Canada at BWF Uber Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

He Bingjiao of China hits a return in the singles match against Michelle Li of Canada during the group A match between China and Canada at BWF Uber Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Michelle Li of Canada hits a return in the singles match against He Bingjiao of China during the group A match between China and Canada at BWF Uber Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)