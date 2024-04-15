Chinese shuttlers into all five finals at Badminton Asia Championships

Xinhua) 10:32, April 15, 2024

Li Shifeng of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Li Shifeng of China and Naraoka Kodai of Japan at Asia Championships 2024 badminton tournament in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

NINGBO, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China is eyeing a sweep of titles at the Badminton Asia Championships with its shuttlers set to compete in the finals of five categories, including securing both final berths in the women's singles.

In a gripping men's singles semifinal, China's top seed Shi Yuqi lost to newly-crowned All-England champion Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. After clinching the first game 21-18, Shi lost his rhythm while Christie gradually took control and bounced back to emerge victorious 21-19, 21-12.

"In the last two games, I didn't find a way to turn it around. I will learn from this loss," Shi said.

The other men's singles semifinal witnessed an 82-minute battle between China's Li Shifeng and Kodai Naraoka from Japan, where Li prevailed 14-21, 21-15, 21-12.

In the two all-China women's singles semifinals, Olympic champion Chen Yufei outlasted Han Yue 21-15, 21-16, setting up a final clash against Wang Zhiyi, who overcame He Bingjiao 21-19, 21-17.

In the men's doubles category, home favorites Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang needed only 35 minutes to ease past Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-17. In the title showdown, they will take on Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin, who beat their compatriots Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-14, 21-18.

China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, top seeds in the women's doubles, were eliminated by their teammates Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu 21-14, 21-16, and the latter will vie for the title against South Korea's Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee.

Mixed doubles world No. 1 Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China fell to world champions Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung 21-9, 13-21, 16-21. The South Korean duo will face fellow Chinese pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping in the final.

Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning (bottom) of China compete during the women's doubles semifinal between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at Asia Championships 2024 badminton tournament in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

